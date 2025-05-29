Russia ready to expand parliamentary ties with Iran

Valentina Matvienko made the remarks in her congratulatory message to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who was reelected as the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday.

Matvienko said that in the Russian Federation Council, Ghalibaf is recognized as an experienced statesman who is a master of international affairs. She also acknowledged Qalibaf’s stance toward Russia and expressed willingness to deepen cooperation which would benefit both nations and enhance constructive dialogue between the two parliaments based on mutual respect.

MNA/IRN