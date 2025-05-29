  1. Politics
Russia ready to expand parliamentary ties with Iran

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – The chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia has expressed her country’s readiness to strengthen its relations with the Iranian Parliament.

Valentina Matvienko made the remarks in her congratulatory message to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who was reelected as the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday.

Matvienko said that in the Russian Federation Council, Ghalibaf is recognized as an experienced statesman who is a master of international affairs. She also acknowledged Qalibaf’s stance toward Russia and expressed willingness to deepen cooperation which would benefit both nations and enhance constructive dialogue between the two parliaments based on mutual respect.

