  1. Politics
May 30, 2025, 2:58 PM

Iran VP Aref, Pakistan PM Sharif meet in Tajikistan

Iran VP Aref, Pakistan PM Sharif meet in Tajikistan

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif held talks and discussed relations between the two countries in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Friday.

The First Vice President is in Tajikistan to take part in the "International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe 2025," to share the Iranian government's viewpoints on the matter with the participants.

On the sidelines of the event, Aref held talks with Pakistani premier Shahbaz Sharif. 

During the talks, the Pakistani Prime Minister appreciated the hospitality of the Iranian government and people during his recent visit to Tehran.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of the continued efforts by the authorities of the two countries to further develop their relations, which are based on historical and cultural similarities.

MNA/6483601

News ID 232451

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News