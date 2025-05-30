Iran VP Aref, Pakistan PM Sharif meet in Tajikistan

The First Vice President is in Tajikistan to take part in the "International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe 2025," to share the Iranian government's viewpoints on the matter with the participants.

On the sidelines of the event, Aref held talks with Pakistani premier Shahbaz Sharif.

During the talks, the Pakistani Prime Minister appreciated the hospitality of the Iranian government and people during his recent visit to Tehran.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of the continued efforts by the authorities of the two countries to further develop their relations, which are based on historical and cultural similarities.

