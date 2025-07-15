Tehran not seeking unethical or domineering use of technology

Speaking at a meeting with managers of public goods distribution chains, he stressed the importance of resisting Western political manipulation in the ongoing nuclear negotiations.

“We must prove simultaneously with negotiations that the political behavior of the West in the nuclear talks is part of a broader political game,” Aref said. “We use technology for the well-being of our people, not for hegemonic ambitions.”

Referring to the Israeli regime’s war on Iran, Aref said that the Islamic Republic entered the battlefield on multiple fronts, including military, economic, and social.

He said the outcome on the economic and social fronts was no less significant than military achievements.

“Enemies intended to cripple our military on the first day and dismantle the government through public unrest the next. But the nation stood united, and there was only one voice: the voice of Iran,” he said.

Praising the efforts of the economic sector during the war, Aref said businesses ensured calm across society by maintaining stable supplies of essential goods.

“There was no panic-buying or looting. That was the result of tireless efforts by economic commanders who prioritized the needs of the people,” he added.

Aref said these efforts have not gone unnoticed by the administration and will be duly recognized.

Israel attacked Iran in an unprovoked act of aggression on June 13, assassinating military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in air raids on residential areas. The war was halted on June 24 after the Tel Aviv regime requested a ceasefire following retaliatory missile strikes by Iran.

