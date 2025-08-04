Iran's 1st VP Aref departs for Turkmenistan for 3rd UN Summit

Iran’s first vice president is scheduled to meet and discuss with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkmenistan officials, and other senior officials from the countries attending the summit.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said First Vice President will travel to Turkmenistan to attend the UN’s third summit on landlocked developing countries.

He noted that this is the third United Nations summit on the subject, emphasizing its importance for Iran.

“Out of the 31 or 32 landlocked countries, eight are connected to Iran, and seven of these eight are members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). This underlines Iran’s vital role as a communication bridge between neighboring landlocked countries,” Baghaei said.

The summit will focus on drafting a 10-year development program for landlocked developing countries, the spokesman noted.

