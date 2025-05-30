Russia renews proposal to mediate Iran-US talks

Speaking to Russia’s Izvestia newspaper on Friday, the country’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, reaffirmed the Kremlin’s readiness to assist both Tehran and Washington in resolving their outstanding differences.

“The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated its readiness to assist Iran and the United States in reaching an agreement on nuclear issues,” the official said, according to Press TV.

‘No request from either Tehran or Washington so far’

“But for this to happen, both Tehran and Washington need to make such a request. So far, there has been no such request,” the Russian official said.

Russia has, on several occasions, positioned itself as a potential intermediary in the process.

On March 4, 2025, Moscow offered to mediate between the two sides, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirming President Vladimir Putin’s support for the effort.

Further reinforcing this stance, the Kremlin stated on April 7 that Russia was prepared to do all it could to de-escalate tensions.

The proposals came amid heightened rhetoric from American officials, who have repeatedly threatened military action against Iran’s nuclear sites.

Putin again raised the issue during a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on May 6, reiterating Russia’s readiness to help facilitate a “fair agreement” between Tehran and Washington.

