The high-level meeting was chaired by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister arrived in Tehran on Monday at the official invitation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Upon his arrival, Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport.

