Iran VP Aref to depart for Tajikistan for UN conference

According to the announced schedule, Aref will board a flight at Tehran airport for Tajikistan on Thursday morning.

The First Vice President will take part at the "International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe 2025," to share the Iranian government's viewpoints on the matter with the participants.

According to the United Nations Website, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan will convene an International Conference dedicated to the preservation of glaciers, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in 2025. The resolution that declared 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation and 21st of March as World Day for Glaciers starting in 2025, welcomed the Government of Tajikistan to host the International Conference dedicated to glaciers’ preservation in Tajikistan in 2025, which is set for 29 May - 1 June 2025, in Dushanbe.

MNA