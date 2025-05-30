Iran ready to share cybersecurity experience with ECO states

Mohamamd Reza Aref made the remarks in his meeting with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majeed Khan in Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Friday, stressing that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to witness a leap forward in cooperation with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The conditions of global and regional developments require that bilateral and multilateral cooperation should be enhanced, he said, adding, “Given its historical background, ECO member states should be at the forefront of these efforts.”

The longstanding civilizational, religious, and historical commonalities are the most important characteristic of the members of the Economic Cooperation Organization, the first vice president underlined.

Aref listed free trade regulations, transportation, and advanced technologies as three important areas for expanding and deepening cooperation, adding that formulation of free trade regulations is a necessity for members of this organization to trade with each other in a friendly atmosphere based on free trade regulations.

ECO chief, for his part, pointed to the Iranian president’s emphasis on the approach of good neighborliness between ECO members and the importance of inspiring members of this organization for the welfare of the governments and nations of the regional countries of the region and noted that, Iran, as one of the founders of ECO, plays a prominent role in strengthening the unity and amity of the member countries.

Majeed Khan asked Iran’s first vice president to provide Secretariat of the Economic Cooperation Organization with valuable experiences to develop a vision.

Mohammad Reza Aref arrived in Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Thursday to take part at the "International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe 2025.

