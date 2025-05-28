Pezeshkian, Oman FM hold talks, discuss friendly ties

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries of Iran and Oman.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Muscat on Tuesday at the official invitation of Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Following a formal welcoming ceremony at Muscat International Airport, Pezeshkian held a meeting with Oman’s Sultan. The visit continued with a joint session between high-ranking delegations from both countries.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian hailed the active and constructive role of Oman in the process of indirect Iran-US negotiations.

