  1. Sports
May 27, 2025, 5:56 PM

Coach Roberto Piazza names Iran team for 2025 VNL

Coach Roberto Piazza names Iran team for 2025 VNL

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – The coach of Iran's national men's volleyball team Roberto Piazza has named his 16-man team for the 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League.

The national Iranian team known will start the prestigious campaign with a match against Brazil on June 11 in Rio de Janeiro, according to Tehran Times.

Iran will also meet the US, Slovenia, and Ukraine, respectively in the following days in Week 1.

Iran men’s national team roster
setters: Javad Karimi, Arshia Behnezhad

Opposites: Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Bardia Saadat, Pouya Ariakhah

Outside hitters:  Morteza Sharifi, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Ehsan Daneshdoust, Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh, Ali Haghparast

Middle blockers: Mohammad Valizadeh, Yousef Kazemi, Eisa Naseri, Matin Ahmadi

Liberos: Mohammadreza Hazratpour, Arman Salehi

MNA

News ID 232345
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News