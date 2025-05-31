  1. Sports
May 31, 2025, 2:18 PM

Iran volleyball beat Italy in friendly

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – The Iran national volleyball team defeated Italy 3-2 (23-25, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 15-11) in a friendly match on Friday.

Iran men's national volleyball team will meet Italy again on Saturday, according to Tehran Times. 

These friendlies are part of Iran’s preparations for the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL). Roberto Piazza’s team will kick off the prestigious campaign against Brazil on June 11 in Rio de Janeiro.

Iran will also compete against the U.S., Slovenia, and Ukraine in subsequent matches in Week 1.

Iran men’s national team roster
setters: Javad Karimi, Arshia Behnezhad

Opposites: Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Bardia Saadat, Pouya Ariakhah

Outside hitters:  Morteza Sharifi, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Ehsan Daneshdoust, Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh, Ali Haghparast

Middle blockers: Mohammad Valizadeh, Yousef Kazemi, Eisa Naseri, Matin Ahmadi

Liberos: Mohammadreza Hazratpour, Arman Salehi

