Iran to meet Brazil in 2025 VNL opener

The women’s action begins June 4-8 in Ottawa (Canada), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), and Beijing (China). The men follow from June 11-15, starting in Quebec City (Canada), Rio, and Xi’an (China).

Iran will commence the tournament on June 11 with a match against hosts Brazil and face the U.S and Slovenia in the coming days. Team Melli will also meet Ukraine on June 15, according to Tehran Times.

Iran volleyball team will lock horns with hosts Serbia on June 25 in Belgrade in Week 2. The Persians will also play Argentina (June 27), Germany (June 28) and the Netherlands (June 29).



Iran will also play hosts Poland on July 16 in Gdansk in Week3. They face China (July 17), France (July 19) and Bulgaria (July 20).

MNA