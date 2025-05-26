Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves Turkey for Iran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, beginning a two-day official visit to Türkiye as part of a four-nation tour.

The Premier was received at the airport by Turkish Minister of Defence Yashar Guler, Istanbul Deputy Governor Erdogan Turan Ermis, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid, Consul General Nouman Aslam, and senior Turkish and Pakistani officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to strengthening strategic ties, pledging closer cooperation in defence, trade, and regional peace.

MNA/