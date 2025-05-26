Pakistan PM Sharif arrives in Tehran for political talks

Upon his arrival, Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed by Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport.

According to the scheduled program, Pakistan's prime minister will hold high-profile talks with high-ranking Iranian officials on bilateral ties, recent regional and international issues, and issues of mutual interest.

Earlier on Sunday, Senior Political Aide to Iranian President Mehdi Sanaei had said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday.

In a post on his X account, Sanaei wrote that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will receive Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of the friendly and neighboring country Pakistan, who will arrive in Tehran at the head of a high-ranking political delegation later on Sunday.

There are deep historical-cultural relations between the two countries, and the volume of trade between Iran and Pakistan exceeded $3 billion in 2024, the advisor to Pezeshkian added.

The two countries have ongoing consultations on maintaining stability in the region, Sanaei noted.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Friday announced that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday.

MNA