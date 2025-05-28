Israeli army launches fresh drone attack on southern Lebanon

The local media in Lebanon have announced that the Israeli drone targeted the town of Al-Aabbassiyah in southern Lebanon with two missiles, one of which was fired from the drone and did not explode, Elnashra News reported.

The Lebanese sources reported that this new Israeli drone attack did not cause any casualties.

Hours earlier, the Emergency Operations Center at the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of a Lebanese citizen as a result of an Israeli airstrike on a motorcycle in the city of Yatir in southern Lebanon, the report added.

