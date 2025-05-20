Iran, KRG officials meet to discover ways to broaden ties

Speaking at start of the meeting in Sanandaj, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the Kordestan Province Abdolreza Pourzahbi emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural exchanges, holding joint festivals, and facilitating trade and investment between the two Iraqi Kurdistan provinces and the Western Iranian provinces, calling for transforming the Kordestan Province and the Kurdistan Region into a regional tourism hub.

Also in the meeting, Pourzahbi highlighted key points in cultural and economic cooperation between the two sides. He further referred to the importance and cultural richness of the Kurdish language and literature, emphasizing that the provinces on both sides of the shared borders can play an important role in strengthening cultural ties.

The Leader's representative also emphasized the need to establish joint scientific centers to advance cooperation in the scientific field and in the field of technology and also strengthen the Kurdish language as a deeply-rooted language.

