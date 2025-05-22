Pezeshkian attends meeting with Iraqi Kurdistan governors

President Masoud Pezeshkian government's spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani announced the holding of a joint meeting of the governors of Iran and the Kurdistan Region with the participation of the President.

Mohajerani wrote on her account on the X in Farsi that "In order to deepen and expand neighborhood diplomacy, and utilize the potetials of the border provinces, a meeting was held today with the participation of the President and four governors from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and three governors of [Iranain provinces] of West Azerbaijan, Kordestan, and Kermanshah."

"In the meeting, it was decided to prepare a sustainable development plan for the region."

"Also in the meeting, Dr. Pezeshkian emphasized the expansion of commercial, economic, and scientific relations between the border provinces," the spokeswoman added.

Upon their arrival through shared borders into Iran the governors of Iraqi Kurdistan provinces held a meeting with local Iranian officials in Sanandaj, Kordestan Province in western Iran on Tuesday to discover avenues for expansion of bilateral relations.

