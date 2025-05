Araghchi meets with President of Iraqi Kurdistan region

During the meeting on Monday, Araghchi expressed his pleasure regarding Barzani’s visit to Tehran and his participation in the forum, highlighting the positive and growing relations between Iran and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

The foreign minister referred to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan region, which marked his first foreign trip since taking office, saying that the president held fruitful negotiations with senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials.

Araghchi also reaffirmed that Iran is committed to strengthening ties with both Baghdad and the Kurdistan region across various sectors of mutual interest.

In response, Barzani expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome in Tehran and acknowledged Iran’s ongoing support and cooperation with Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

He said that senior officials in the Kurdistan region are dedicated to advancing the implementation of agreements established during President Pezeshkian’s visit to Iraq.

The two officials also discussed issues of mutual interest, along with significant regional and international developments.

RHM/IRN