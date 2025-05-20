Iran calls for expanding relations with Kurdistan region

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in a meeting with Nechirvan Barzani, Head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, emphasized that Iran sees security and stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as a principle and has always supported the people of the area.

Ahmadian noted that all ethnic and religious groups in Iraq are considered as close brothers to Iran, and they have deep-rooted historical ties with the Iranian people.

In the meeting, Nechirvan Barzani, for his part, referred to the recent visit by the Iranian president to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, stating that a new chapter of cooperation has begun, with tangible benefits expected for the people.

Barzani also stressed the need to boost bilateral engagement, particularly in the economic sector.

