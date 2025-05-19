Economic coop. brings about regional security, stability

President of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani met with Mr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, to discuss the development of relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

The priority of the Iranian government and parliament is to improve relations with neighboring countries, especially Islamic countries, and there are very good relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, given the history of cooperation between them, Ghalibaf said in this meeting.

Stating that there is a lot of potential on economic issues on both sides that needs to be pursued, Ghalibaf emphasized, "Promoting economic cooperation also leads to security and stability in the region."

Both sides praised the progress of bilateral relations. Nechirvan Barzani expressed his gratitude for the continued support and cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

They also discussed recent developments in the region, stressing the need for coordination among relevant parties to maintain stability and peace. Additionally, they agreed on the importance of joint efforts based on shared interests.

RHM/