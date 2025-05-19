Iran, Russia diplomats stress stronger ties in key meeting

According to Mehr News Agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who traveled to Tehran to participate in the Tehran Dialogue Forum and hold talks with Iranian officials, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In the meeting, Araghchi highlighted the growing and positive relations between Iran and Russia across all sectors and stressed both countries’ determination to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Rudenko expressed satisfaction with attending the Tehran Dialogue Forum, calling it an opportunity to exchange views and align perspectives among political and intellectual elites of the participating countries.

He emphasized the strong ties between Russia and Iran and underlined the importance of ongoing consultations at various levels to enhance cooperation and contribute to regional and international peace and stability.

