Iran’s nuclear rights non-negotiable: FM Araghchi

According to Mehr News Agency, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized during a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that Iran’s right to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy is non-negotiable.

Araghchi briefed Fidan on the latest developments regarding the indirect talks between Iran and the United States, as well as Iran’s recent meeting with the three European countries involved in the nuclear negotiations.

He stressed that if the other side shows genuine political will and respects Iran’s legitimate rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Tehran is ready to pursue a win-win agreement in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Turkish FM Hakan Fidan expressed appreciation for Iran’s constructive diplomatic approach and affirmed Turkey’s readiness to assist in advancing the talks.

