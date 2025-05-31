Seoul hosts 7th Iran-South Korea political consultations

This round of talks was attended by Assistant Minister and Director General of Asia-Pacific Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ali Asghar Mohammadi and Director-General of African and Middle Eastern Affairs Bureau of South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs CHUNG Kwang-Yong.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral relations, capacities and potentials of economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, scientific and educational cooperation, cooperation in international forums, and regional developments.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of political consultations at the level of senior officials and follow-up on the implementation of agreements reached between Iranian and South Korean officials.

In addition to his talks with his South Korean counterpart, Mohammadi also held separate meetings with Chung Byung-won, South Korea’s deputy foreign minister, as well as a group of South Korean scholars and political experts to exchange views on regional developments and bilateral ties.

