Israel kills over 100 Palestinians as ceasefire talks go on

"We have at least 100 martyrs since overnight. Complete families were wiped off the civil registration record by Israeli bombardment," Gaza Health Ministry Spokesperson Khalil Al-Deqran told Reuters by phone.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has expanded its strikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of people since Thursday, in preparation for a new ground offensive to achieve 'operational control' in parts of Gaza.

The attacks came as Qatari and Egyptian mediators continue to push for a temporary ceasefire that would see Israel lift its suffocating siege on Gaza and Hamas release a number of captives.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed more 2,876 people and injured nearly 8,000 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA