More than 150 people killed in Gaza over past 24 hours

The ministry reported that hospitals in Gaza received 459 wounded individuals and the bodies of 153 people who had been killed.

It also noted that an unspecified number of victims remain trapped beneath rubble in streets and roadways, with emergency medical personnel and rescue teams unable to reach them.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of fatalities in Gaza since the escalation of the conflict in October 2023 has risen to 53,272, with another 120,673 people injured.

Since March 18, 2025 alone, 3,131 individuals have been killed and 8,632 wounded.

