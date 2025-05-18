Iran strongly condemns continued Israeli attacks on Gaza

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, strongly condemned the continuation of attacks and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in recent days in the Gaza Strip. He called for an end to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, the impunity of Israeli leaders, and their prosecution and punishment.

Baghaei denounced the ongoing unprecedented crimes by the Israeli regime against defenseless Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, particularly the brutal assaults on temporary shelters and medical centers in Gaza that have killed and injured hundreds in recent days. He emphasized the direct responsibility of Israel’s military and political supporters, especially the United States and the United Kingdom.

He stated that the occupying regime, after thwarting mediators' efforts for a ceasefire agreement, has intensified its criminal attacks to impose illegitimate demands and forcibly displace Gaza residents. He stressed that such aggression will undoubtedly be met with heroic resistance from the Palestinian people.

Baghaei warned that normalizing severe human rights and humanitarian violations in Gaza and the West Bank represents an irreversible disaster for the UN system and international law. He underscored that every state has a legal and moral obligation to end the genocide and stop crimes against humanity and war crimes being committed by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank, urging immediate and serious action.

MP/Spox. channel