Several explosions heard in Israel following missile attack

Israeli media have reported another missile attack launched from Yemen toward the occupied territories.

According to Al Jazeera, citing Israeli military sources, a missile was fired from Yemeni territory toward Israel, with Israeli air defense systems attempting to intercept it.

Following the missile attack, Israel’s Home Front Command confirmed that air raid sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and central regions of the occupied territories.

Israeli media also reported several consecutive explosions in central occupied Palestine.

Israeli emergency sources said that one person was injured in the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, while trying to flee to a shelter.

Additionally, Israeli media reported that flights at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended following the missile launch from Yemen.

