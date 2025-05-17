Maintaining nuclear infrastructure, enrichment non-negotiable

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a joint meeting with the delegation of the Pugwash International Conference held on Friday night hosted by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, emphasized Tehran’s rational position regarding the necessity of the country's entitlement to its legal rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Referring to four rounds of indirect talks with the United States, the Foreign Minister stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country with a long-standing membership to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the initiator of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in West Asia, seriously and in good faith decided to enter into indirect negotiations with the United States and has so far clearly demonstrated its steadfastness and seriousness. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to build confidence regarding the continuation of the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, but it cannot compromise on the legitimate and lawful right of the Iranian nation to peaceful nuclear energy—including enrichment, which according to the Non-Proliferation Treaty is granted to every member country."

Pointing to the heavy material and human costs the Iranian nation has borne to safeguard its rights to peaceful nuclear energy, Araghchi added, "Over the past three decades, the Iranian nation has paid a very high price to maintain its independence and to achieve nuclear technology and enrichment, enduring not only illegal and oppressive sanctions but also sacrificing its best sons on this path."

He added that accordingly, Iranians do not accept being deprived of a peaceful nuclear industry as a steadfast member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and as a nation that considers the production and use of nuclear weapons forbidden by religion.

Honoring the memory of Iran’s martyred nuclear scientists, Araghchi stressed that the Islamic Republic is determined to advance its peaceful nuclear knowledge and technology and is simultaneously ready for dialogue and interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other parties to build confidence regarding the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

The Foreign Minister regarded the contradictory statements and conflicting remarks made by American officials as complicating the negotiation process and increasing uncertainty about the US's seriousness and readiness to comply with the requirements of a diplomatic process. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will remain focused on advancing its principled and lawful positions within the framework of its international commitments and rights.

