Ghalibaf meets with Omani, Algerian counterparts in Jakarta

Ghalibaf also met and held talks with Algerian Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Boughali on the sidelines of PUIC Summit held in Jakarta to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the mutual ties, and the recent developments in the region.

The Parliamentary Union of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) pursues various goals, including promoting Islamic values ​​and introducing the noble principles of Islam with an emphasis on its civilizational aspects, consolidating the principle of consultation and supporting consultation and participation in governance in accordance with the domestic conditions of the countries, strengthening parliamentary cooperation and creating a coordinated framework for exchanging experience and interaction between the parliaments of Islamic countries, confronting common challenges and examining political, cultural, and economic issues, and combating hegemony and Islamophobia.

Iranian Parliament Speaker arrived in Jakarta late Tuesday to attend the 19th session of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC).

The summit is being held from May 12 to 15 under the theme "Good Governance and Strong Institutions as Pillars of Resilience" with the participation of heads and representatives of 38 Islamic countries.

Also, expanding international interactions and cooperation with parliamentary and international institutions to advance common goals, safeguarding human rights and peace, and promoting justice, human rights, and sustainable peace based on human dignity, non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, and full respect for the national sovereignty of members based on the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations are of the other goals of this summit.

