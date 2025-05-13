  1. Politics
Iran names special envoy to tackle key Caspian Sea issues

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has appointed Kazem Gharibabadi as Iran's special representative on Caspian Sea issue.

The Secretariat for Caspian Sea Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been transferred to the Department of Law and International Relations. Thus, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs was appointed to this position.

Cooperation with Caspian countries in legal, international, political, defense, as well as in the fight against terrorism and organized crime, environmental protection, trade and economic relations, scientific research, transport and transit, fisheries, shipping and tourism will be carried out by Kazem Gharibabadi.

