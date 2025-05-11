14 Palestinians die from starvation, medication shortages

Human rights organizations reported that 14 elderly Palestinians died last week due to starvation, malnutrition, and lack of medical care resulting from the blockade.

Palestinians have been suffering from catastrophic hunger and medical shortages since the Israeli regime imposed a total aid blockade on Gaza on March 2, according to Qatari media outlet Al Jazeera.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor announced that the elderly and children in Gaza are gradually dying as a result of the deadly restrictions imposed by Israel.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported Israeli drone attacks on tents sheltering displaced persons in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killing four people including two children, and injuring five others.

As of March 18, 2025, the documented death toll in Gaza has reached 2,710, with 7,432 injured. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that since October 7, 2023, Gaza has recorded 52,810 fatalities and 119,473 injuries.

RHM/IRN