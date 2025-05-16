China urges for swift move to end Palestinians suffering

On the anniversary of the Nakba Day, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations stated that China supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital to ensure that the Nakba is buried in history.

Speaking at a UN event commemorating Nakba Day, Geng Shuang urged the international community to take real actions to advance the two-State solution and bring a just, lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue, CGTN reported.

He reaffirmed China's firm support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty, based on the 1967 borders and with EAl-Quds as its capital.

Geng said China will continue working with all peace-loving nations to ensure Nakba becomes a thing of the past.

