Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant

Documents published on the ICC website also show Israeli regime has asked the UN court to order the prosecution to suspend its investigation into alleged atrocity crimes in the Palestinian Territories.

The documents are dated May 9 and signed by Israeli Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam, Al Jazeera reported.

The ICC issued arrest warrants on November 21 last year for Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict.

MNA