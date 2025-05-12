Gen. Soleimani shines on shelves at TIBF 2025

At the 36th Tehran International Book Fair, a diverse range of books about General Qassem Soleimani were presented, including biographies, speeches, a will and testament, and accounts of his funeral procession.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in 2020.

Works in various formats—written, illustrated, and audio—have been made available to the public, spanning genres from academic analysis to children's literature.

Iranian publications reflect the lasting significance of Soleimani’s legacy, making his life and philosophies accessible to a broader audience.

Organizers at the book fair aim to facilitate translations of these works, expanding their reach beyond Iran’s borders.

Among the standout works is "Qassem," regarded as the most comprehensive biography of Soleimani. Written by Morteza Sarhangi, the book meticulously documents Soleimani’s life from childhood to martyrdom. Based on his speeches and writings, the text includes firsthand narratives with annotations from close associates, ensuring an authentic historical account.

Another notable entry, "Thematic Classification of Soleimani’s Speeches," serves as a research tool, categorizing his speeches by recurring themes, such as martyrdom and religious beliefs. Meanwhile, the "Jahat" series—published by the "Hajj Qassem School"—provides detailed interpretations of Soleimani’s public speeches, offering readers in-depth reflections on his words.

For younger audiences, "I Was Not Afraid of Anything" is a comic-style book that narrates Soleimani's childhood, depicting his resilience in facing injustice during the Pahlavi era.

A comic strip is a sequence of cartoons arranged in interrelated panels to display brief humor or form a narrative, often serialized, with text in balloons and captions.

"The Little Man," by Tayebeh (Tannaz) Shamani, tells a story about Soleimani at age 12, illustrating his early sense of responsibility and problem-solving skills.

The book teaches children about selflessness and courage in challenging situations. This is the only book about Soleimani that has been written in poems.

The “Direction” is the title of a collection of books from the Haj Qassem school publications that describe and explain the speeches of Qassem Soleimani. In each volume of this series, one of his speeches is addressed, and an affirmation of what was mentioned is given in the second part of the book.

The "Hajj Qassem School" publications debuted with “I was not afraid of anything”, Qassem Soleimani's autobiography (1957-1979). This volume, featuring a note from Imam Khamenei, compiles Soleimani's writings from his childhood in Qanat Malek, Kerman, through his revolutionary activities up to 1979. The book is also available in an audio format.

Saeed Allamian's “The Hajj Qassem whom I knew” (Khat-e Moqaddam publications) chronicles their 40-year friendship. Similarly, Hojjatoleslam Ali Shirazi's book, comprising 12 chapters, recounts nearly four decades of memories with Soleimani, beginning with the Iran-Iraq War (Sacred Defense) and Shirazi's service under him.

Mohammad Mohammadinia and Asadullah Mohammadinia's “Hajj Qassem, Our Lucky Friend” presents Soleimani's memoirs, drawing parallels between him and figures like Malek Ashtar found in the Quran and Hadith.

“Dear Soleimani”, authored by Alemeh Tahmasbi, Leila Mousavi, and Mahdi Qorbani, explores Soleimani's life and struggles, and includes the complete text of his will.

Notable works further elucidating the Hajj Qassem School include "Social Spirituality in Soleimani School" (Research Institute of Islamic Culture and Thought) and "Soleimani School" (Astan Quds Razavi Publications).

An illustrated book titled "The Cypress on the Move" is also available at the TIBF 2025. The book depicts the farewell and mourning of people at the glorious funeral of the Iranian role model.

The newest edition of the TIBF kicked off on Wednesday (May 7, 2025) with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in attendance.

With the motto “Let’s Read for Iran”, the 36th TIBF will be underway at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the capital city until May 17.

Iraq enjoys the Guest of Honor at the 36th TIBF, signifying an important cultural exchange between the two nations in line with Iran's cultural diplomacy.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour