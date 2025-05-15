Books on resistance, martyrdom gain attention at TIBF 2025

In recent years, books centered on the Axis of Resistance, the concept of martyrdom, and influential political figures have gained significant attention.

These publications provide deep insights into historical events, personal accounts, and ideological perspectives shaping the region.

One such work is On the Heights of Aleppo, written by Zahra Ghorbani and Qasem Ghasemi, recounting the heroic resistance of Iranian military forces against ISIL.

The book presents Ghasemi’s personal experiences as a military advisor deployed to Syria in 2016, detailing the intense battles in southern Aleppo, where Iranian commandos bravely confronted extremist forces.

Readers are taken on a journey from Ghasemi’s deployment to his return to Iran, interwoven with stories of fallen comrades and significant military operations.

Another work, Hanging Gardens, offers a unique perspective on the four-year siege endured by seven Syrian women from the cities of Nubl and Zahraa.

The book presents firsthand accounts of survival, resilience, and the harrowing experiences of those trapped in the conflict.

While painful and harsh, these narratives highlight the strength of human endurance and appreciation for life's moments.

In "Eli: A Travelogue of the Levant and Occupied Territories," Fa’ezeh Ghafar-Haddadi explores the realities of occupied Palestinian lands, shedding light on the suffering faced by people in the region.

The book, published by Shahid Kazemi Publications, blends historical exploration with vivid travel accounts, offering a powerful reflection on human rights and justice.

Approaching the End, a comprehensive work compiled by Hadith Loh-o-Qalam Cultural Institute, delves into ideological confrontations, particularly regarding Zionism.

Originally published under the title Illusion of Domination in 2013, the revised edition explores Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s viewpoints on global challenges over the decades, assessing political strategies and Resistance movements.

Adding to this growing literary collection, the newly released Hardasan ("Where Are You?") chronicles 1050 days of firsthand accounts working alongside the late President Ebrahim Raeisi. Written by Mohammad Mehdi Rahimi, the book offers 222 detailed narratives from his tenure as director of public relations at the presidential office.

The title, Hardasan, meaning "Where Are You?", became a symbol of collective mourning following Raeisi’s tragic helicopter accident. The book reflects both the geographical significance of his last journey and the emotional weight of his passing.

Through unseen photographs and exclusive insights, Hardasan provides intimate glimpses into Raeisi’s leadership style, concerns, and interactions with international and domestic officials.

Unveiled at the 36th Tehran International Book Fair, Hardasan was praised by government officials and scholars for its contributions to contemporary Iranian history. The book, published by Sureh Mehr Publishing House, serves as a lasting document of Raeisi’s leadership, aiming to educate future generations, researchers, and those interested in Iran’s political landscape.

These books collectively serve as crucial resources for those seeking detailed accounts of Resistance, martyrdom, war literature, and political leadership, capturing the essence of perseverance and sacrifice while providing valuable historical perspectives.

The newest edition of the TIBF kicked off on Wednesday (May 7, 2025) with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in attendance.

With the motto “Let’s Read for Iran”, the 36th TIBF will be underway at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the capital city until May 17.

Iraq enjoys the status of Guest of Honor at the 36th TIBF, signifying an important cultural exchange between the two nations in line with Iran's cultural diplomacy.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour