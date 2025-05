With the motto “Let’s Read for Iran”, the 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) opened at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran on Wednesday.

The exhibition will be closed on May 17.

As the Guest of Honor, Iraq will attend the event.

The TIBF plays a vital role in promoting literacy and a love of reading, contributing to the region's intellectual and cultural development by making books accessible and cultivating a vibrant literary culture.

MP/