Pres. Pezeshkian visits TIBF 2025

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian paid a visit to the 36th edition of Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) on Friday.

Concurrent with the 10th day of 36th Tehran International Book Fairs, President Pezeshkian visited the exhibition which is underway at Tehran’s Mosalla of Imam Khomeini (RA).

With the motto of “Let’s Read for Iran”, the 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) was inaugurated at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the capital city from May 7 and will run through May 17.

The newest edition of the Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) was unveiled on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in attendance.

Iraq has attended this edition of the exhibition as the Guest of Honor.

