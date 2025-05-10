Cultural diplomacy: Iraq Guest of Honor at TIBF 2025

The event, widely regarded as one of the most influential literary gatherings in the region, serves as a pivotal platform for fostering dialogue, showcasing literature, and deepening intellectual ties.

The Tehran International Book Fair, a prominent annual cultural event held for over three decades, features a guest of honor country each year.

Previous guests of honor include Afghanistan, Oman, Russia, Italy, Serbia, China, Qatar, and Tajikistan, each enriching the fair with their unique culture, literature, and organized events like music performances, film screenings, and publishing meetings.

Yemen was the Guest of Honor at the 35th TIBF in 2024, participating with a 140-square-meter stand and a delegation of 10 officials, writers, poets, and publishers. Over 15 bilateral meetings, events, and panel discussions were also held.

Iranian cultural officials have emphasized the strategic cultural partnership between Iran and Iraq, highlighting the shared historical and literary traditions that bind the two nations.

Gholamreza Abazari, Iran's cultural attaché in Iraq, expressed gratitude to Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for selecting Iraq as the fair's Guest of Honor.

He underscored the significance of cultural interactions, stating, “Iran and Iraq are strategic partners in the fields of culture and civilization, and this is reflected in our official and unofficial engagements with both the government and people of Iraq.”

As TIBF 2025 welcomes thousands of visitors from around the world, organizers are optimistic that Iraq’s prominent role in the fair will lead to lasting literary collaborations and deeper cultural appreciation between the two nations.

The event not only honors Iraq’s literary achievements but also reinforces the profound historical and intellectual connections shared by Iran and Iraq.

Iraq’s special pavilion opened at the TIBF with the Presence of Iranian Culture Minister Seyed Abbas Salehi and Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani.

“In our relationship with Iraq, thanks to our deep-rooted historical and cultural commonalities, we have had — and continue to have — broad opportunities for cultural diplomacy,” said Salehi.

He added, “Cultural diplomacy is an effective tool in the interactions between governments and nations, particularly among neighboring countries, and it is of great importance. Due to our shared ancient history and culture with Iraq, we have vast opportunities for cultural diplomacy. These opportunities help enhance and accelerate effective social relations between our nations and governments.”

He expressed hope that Iraq’s selection as Guest of Honor would mark a new milestone in line with cultural diplomacy.

Salehi further noted: “Fortunately, we have strong cultural agreements with Iraq. During the recent visit of the Presidents of Iran and Iraq, a document was signed in this regard. These agreements pave the way for promising cultural exchanges between the people and governments of both countries.”

Iraq is participating in the book fair with over 30 publishers and prominent cultural figures from both the private and public sectors.

The international section of the Tehran Book Fair covers an area of 360 square meters. It includes a variety of programs such as specialized sessions, bilateral meetings, and scientific and cultural visits with the participation of publishers, authors and publishing activists from different countries.

These programs will serve as a platform for developing international publishing cooperation and expanding the cultural diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iraq's presence at the book fair includes a dedicated pavilion featuring a diverse range of literary works, from contemporary fiction to classical poetry, religious studies, and academic publications.

Notable Iraqi scholars, authors, and publishers will engage in discussions, book signings, and specialized seminars to offer insights into Iraq's literary heritage.

A key highlight of TIBF 2025 is the ongoing efforts to enhance publishing collaboration between Iran and Iraq.

The fair hosted a pivotal session titled “Strategies for Expanding the Translation and Publishing Market between Iran and Iraq,” attended by prominent figures such as Abdulwahab Mazhar al-Radhi, President of the Iraqi Publishers Association, and Ibrahim Karimi, President of the Tehran Union of Publishers and Booksellers.

Discussions have centered on strengthening bilateral publishing agreements and addressing challenges related to intellectual property rights.

Moreover, officials at the event have emphasized how this partnership could pave the way for more structured cooperation, including the potential formation of a joint Iran-Iraq Publishers’ Union.

Such an initiative would facilitate greater translation and distribution of books between the two nations, broadening access to cultural and scholarly materials.

The newest edition of the TIBF kicked off on Wednesday (May 7, 2025) with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in attendance.

With the motto “Let’s Read for Iran”, the 36th TIBF will be underway at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the capital city until May 17.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour