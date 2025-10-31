Children books tell tale of Hossein Fahmideh

Iranian publishers are highlighting the story of a national symbol of courage, Basiji-Martyr Hossein Fahmideh.

To acquaint the young generation with his legacy, four distinct books have been released, each offering a unique perspective on his life.

These works range from fictionalized novels of his childhood to pocket-sized biographies, all designed to make his ultimate act of sacrifice relatable to children and adolescents.

Through engaging narratives and accessible formats, these publications seek to instill the values of selflessness, bravery, and resilience embodied by the young martyr.

The story of Basiji-Martyr Hossein Fahmideh, a young hero of the 1980-1988 Imposed War, continues to inspire new generations.

On September 22, 1980, Saddam Hussein's Ba'athist regime, backed by global powers, launched a brutal invasion of Iran.

In a defining act of sacrifice to halt the advance of enemy tanks on Khorramshahr, the 13-year-old Hossein is said to have strapped grenades to his body and thrown himself under their path, martyring himself on October 30, 1980.

His ultimate sacrifice cemented his status as a national symbol of courage and selflessness.

To familiarize children and young adults with his life and legacy, several books have been published. The following four works offer different perspectives on the story of this young hero:

"Mr. Fahmideh"

Authored by Mohaddeseh-Sadat Tabatabaei and illustrated by Saeed Shams, this novel from Bookak Publications presents a fictionalized narrative of the martyr's life for a young audience. Written in simple and fluent prose, the story begins with Hossein's childhood in Qom and his family's move to Karaj when he was between 10 and 12 years old. The author creates an intimate and relatable atmosphere, allowing young readers to connect with the protagonist and understand his motivations for wanting to join the war front. The narrative thoughtfully portrays his family's concerns while highlighting Hossein's determined decision-making, showing how grand acts of bravery can emerge from everyday life and small, personal plans.

"Fahmideh, The Little Warrior"

Written by Ghasem Karimi and published by Laleh Publications, this 110-page book is part of a collection dedicated to narrating the contemporary history of the Sacred Defense. The work aims to familiarize the adolescent generation with the depth and grandeur of the sacrifices made during the eight-year war, which played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of the Iranian people. Without delving into analysis, the book focuses on expressing the core objectives, pivotal events, and memories of the war, serving as an essential resource for young readers to understand this significant period.

"Martyr Fahmideh"

By Mohammadreza Aslani, this book is part of the "Chehel Cheragh" collection published by Madreseh Publications under the supervision of the Educational Aid Publications Office.

The series profiles prominent figures from the last century of Islamic Iran, aiming to provide the idealistic youth with role models whose lives and thoughts can guide them.

The book introduces young readers to the luminous life of Martyr Fahmideh, a figure who spread a unique fragrance of patriotism and played a significant role in enriching the nation's culture and civilization.

"Identity Document of Martyr Mohammad Hossein Fahmideh"

This valuable work is the seventh volume in the "Identity Documents of Martyrs" series. Designed to resemble a real identity document in a convenient 15x11 cm pocket size, the book chronicles memories from his birth to his martyrdom.

A unique feature is a "Pledge" at the end, allowing readers to form a celestial friendship with the martyr and align themselves more closely with the conduct of the martyrs.

Its compact design makes it ideal for easy carrying on pilgrimages, such as the "Rahian-e Noor" tours, and as a gift for adolescents and young adults, inspiring them to strengthen their spirit of sacrifice, courage, and resilience.

The enduring legacy of Hossein Fahmideh demonstrates how a single story, told through the accessible medium of children's literature, can transcend generations.

These four publications represent a concerted effort to bridge the past and the present, ensuring that the values Fahmideh embodied are not confined to history books but remain vibrant and relevant.

By transforming a historical act of supreme sacrifice into relatable narratives of childhood determination, these authors and publishers provide more than just biography; they offer a moral compass.

The ultimate success of this endeavor lies in the hands of the young readers who, through these pages, are invited not merely to learn about a hero, but to internalize the spirit of responsibility, courage, and love for the nation that he so powerfully represents.

It is through this passing of the torch that the story of a thirteen-year-old boy from decades ago continues to shape the character of Iran's future.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour