Iran insists on its right to peaceful use of nuclear energy

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that the Islamic Republic of Iran has declared the acquisition and use of nuclear weapons as forbidden and has always been a committed member of the international non-proliferation regime, but at the same time, it insists on its right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy, including enrichment.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks at the 4th round of the Iran and Arab World Conference in the Qatari capital, Doha, on May 10, 2025.

“We are not seeking nuclear weapons, and weapons of mass destruction have no place in Iran's security doctrine. That is why we were among the initiators of creating a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the West Asian region,” the Foreign Minister said.

“It is necessary for Western countries and all those who claim to oppose nuclear weapons to refrain from double standards. We cannot claim to be concerned about the peaceful nuclear energy of Iran and other countries in the region, but allow an occupying, aggressor, and genocidal regime to possess a large arsenal of nuclear weapons,” he said.

“We continue our dialogues with the US government, and of course, simultaneously with Europe, Russia, and China, in good faith,” Araghchi added.

