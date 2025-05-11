Iran, Qatar foreign ministers discuss regional diplomacy

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who traveled to Doha to attend the fourth Iran–Arab World Dialogue Summit, held a meeting on Saturday evening with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation in mutually interesting areas.

They also reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza following two years of genocidal actions by the Zionist regime and Tel Aviv's continued blockade preventing the delivery of food and medical aid to the besieged area. Both ministers emphasized the urgent need for greater regional collaboration to alleviate the suffering of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Araghchi also briefed his Qatari counterpart on the latest developments regarding the indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

MP/Spox. channel