  1. Politics
May 11, 2025, 9:03 AM

US official claims Trump serious about deal with Iran

US official claims Trump serious about deal with Iran

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) A senior American official told media that President Trump is completely serious about reaching an agreement with Iran.

A senior US official, speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity, claimed that President Donald Trump is completely serious and sincere about securing a deal with Iran.

The official, without referencing the unreasonable demands made by the Trump administration in the past, stated that Trump is entirely committed and sincere in seeking an agreement with Iran.

The US official claimed that Washington will ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Washington hopes to establish new relations with Tehran, he added.

MP/6463247

News ID 231667

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News