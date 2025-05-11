US official claims Trump serious about deal with Iran

A senior US official, speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity, claimed that President Donald Trump is completely serious and sincere about securing a deal with Iran.

The official, without referencing the unreasonable demands made by the Trump administration in the past, stated that Trump is entirely committed and sincere in seeking an agreement with Iran.

The US official claimed that Washington will ensure that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

Washington hopes to establish new relations with Tehran, he added.

