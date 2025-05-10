Israel ‘serious threat’ to regional peace, security

Delivering speech at the 4th round of Iran and Arab World Conference in Qatari capital of Doha, Iran’s top diplomat stated this is an opportunity to engage with intellectuals and thinkers from the region to improve interaction and understanding between Iran and the Arab world.

Araghchi emphasized that the criminal Zionist regime is the most important source of instability in the region, which has jeopardized the regional peace and security.

He expressed his thanks to the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations in Tehran and the Al Jazeera Center for Studies in Doha for organizing this meeting.

"Today, we have gathered together to further advance the path of interaction and understanding between Iran and neighboring states with mutual understanding. Undoubtedly, the good relations between Iran and the Arab world throughout history and within the framework of the great Islamic civilization have brought valuable achievements to Islamic civilization and the entire world, which are now considered part of the common Islamic heritage and are a source of pride for all of us."

The Iranian government, both domestically and in the regional and international arenas, fully believes in the principle of dialogue; based on the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Araghchi underlined.

Referring to the developments in the region over the past year, he pointed out that the West Asian region witnessed many developments over the past year, and these developments, despite all ups and downs, provided a common understanding in confronting developments and threats.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Qatari capital of Doha late on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties and attend the 4th round of Iran-Arab World Dialogue Conference.

The Iranian-Arab dialogues provide an opportunity to exchange views with regional thinkers and intellectuals to improve interaction and understanding between Iran and the Arab world.

