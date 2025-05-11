Iran's nuclear program 'non-negotiable': Araghchi

"Following my recent trip to the region and consultations with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, I am now heading to Oman. We had additional consultations this morning in Tehran, and we hope to reach a determining point in this round," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday morning.

"Unfortunately, we hear many contradictory statements from the other side. There are inconsistencies in both their interviews and the positions they adopt. Their stance during negotiations differs from what they express outside the talks, and this is one of the key problems in the negotiation process."

"In contrast to the other party," Araghchi continued, "the Islamic Republic of Iran has well-known positions grounded in principles. We have moved along a straight path, and our positions are entirely clear."

"Iran’s nuclear program is built upon strong legal and lawful foundations. All of its aspects are peaceful, and it has always been and will remain under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This is a right of the Iranian people that is neither up for negotiation nor compromise."

MP/