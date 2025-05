Forty-eight people have been confirmed killed and 142 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza over the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

More victims are trapped in areas that rescuers cannot reach, the ministry said, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest casualties bring the total deaths in Gaza since October 7, 2023 to 52,615, with an additional 118,752 injured, according to the ministry’s toll.

MNA