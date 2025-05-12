Canadian people hold pro-Palestine rally ahead of Nakba Day

Dozens of Arab and Muslim youth demonstrated in solidarity with the Palestinians and condemnation of the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip in front of the City Hall in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Nakba Day, according to Al Jazeera.

The demonstrators held Palestinian flags and placards demanding an end to the occupation's crimes in the Gaza Strip, with the words: "The Day of Nakba is not just a historical period, and ethnic cleansing continues."

They then called on the Canadian government to stop its support for weapons and equipment to the Zionist regime and addressed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: "What are you doing while a child is being killed in Gaza every moment?"

Nakba Day is the day of commemoration for the Nakba, also known as the Palestinian Catastrophe, which comprised the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948, and the permanent displacement of a majority of the Palestinian people.

