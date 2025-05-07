  1. World
May 7, 2025, 7:42 AM

Pakistan announces death toll in India attack, vows response

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Pakistan's military confirmed that Indian strikes on six civilian sites killed eight people and injured at least 35 others, prompting immediate retaliatory action.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson General Ahmed Sharif announced in a press conference that India has carried out an open act of aggression against Pakistan.

He stated that six locations in Pakistan were attacked by India—all of which were civilian areas, including residential buildings and mosques.

As a result, at least eight civilians were killed and 35 others wounded.

General Sharif emphasized that Pakistan’s swift and strong response is already underway. He further reported that the Pakistan Air Force has shot down five Indian fighter jets.

