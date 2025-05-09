Turkey launches airstrike on northern Iraq

Separatist forces have been active in northern Iraq, and this has led neighboring countries to intervene in this area.

Accordingly, Iraqi sources announced that the Turkish army launched an aerial bombardment of villages in the Al-Amadiye region in the province of Dohuk in Iraq.

So far, no reports have been published about possible casualties or damages from these attacks.

Ankara authorities have repeatedly targeted border areas with Iraq in the past, claiming that these attacks were part of efforts to combat terrorism.

