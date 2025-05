“Pakistan was quite stunned that a nuclear power could be so careless,” Wali said.

The former army brigadier said he expected Islamabad’s response to be proportionate and against military targets, according to Al Jazeera.

He also argued that Pakistan was confronted with “spurious accusations” after the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22, despite offering its collaboration in an international investigation.

MNA