Iran FM Araghchi meets Indian president in New Delhi for talk

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest as well as regional and international developments.

Araghchi, leading a diplomatic delegation, arrived in the Indian capital on Wednesday to engage in talks with high-ranking Indian officials.

During his meeting with the Indian Minister of External Affairs, Araghchi pointed to the longstanding and age-old relations between Iran and India, saying that Tehran is determined to expand ties with New Delhi across various areas of mutual interest.

He underscored the importance of trade relations between the two countries, saying that the implementation of the 10-year cooperation agreement to develop the Iranian Chabahar port is crucial for both nations.

The Iranian minister also expressed satisfaction with the 20th Iran-India Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, describing it as an excellent opportunity to enhance cooperation between the two sides.

He further emphasized the importance of security and stability in the South Asia region for Iran, expressing hope for the resolution of tensions through the commitment of both Indian and Pakistani officials.

